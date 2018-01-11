"As a physician and lawmaker I strongly support the Oregon Health Plan," Buehler said in a statement. "But during the past 3 years I've grown increasingly concerned, alarmed even, by the failed leadership, mismanagement and cavalier attitude by state health care managers and Governor Brown toward the funding and delivery of Oregon's Medicaid program. I voted against the new tax on health insurance during the 2017 legislative session and I'll be voting 'no' to repeal the $330 million in health care taxes in January — Ballot Measure 101."