Roger Stone, a longtime political advisor to Donald Trump and a prominent Republican strategist, is coming to Salem in March to speak at the Dorchester Conference.
Stone began his career working with then-President Richard Nixon in the early '70s, and he told USA Today that he started urging Trump to run for president as early as the 80s. He now refers to himself as "a godfather of Trumpism."
In the past two years, Stone has frequently made conservative news headlines.
He penned the book The Making of the President: How Donald Trump Orchestrated a Revolution last January and was the subject of an April Netflix documentary called "Get Me Roger Stone."
"You may come away from this movie feeling like you need a hot shower," one reviewer wrote, "as simply being in Stone's presence, even just digitally, might make you feel soiled."
Stone was also banned from Twitter last year, after sending a slew of threatening and degrading tweets to CNN anchors. His most recent political splash has been an attempt to get Hulk Hogan to run for the U.S. Senate in Florida.
Perhaps the definitive profile of Stone was penned by The Weekly Standard in 2007, in which he was described (somewhat positively!) as "a state of the art sleaze-ball," "an extreme rightwing sleazeball," and the "boastful black prince of Republican sleaze."
The profile begins:
The first time I laid eyes on Roger Stone he was standing poolside at a press conference on the roof of the Hotel L’Ermitage in Beverly Hills. With a horseshoe pinkie ring refracting rays from the California sun and a gangster chalk-stripe suit that looked like it had been exhumed from the crypt of Frank Costello, Stone was there to help his friend and longtime client Donald Trump explore a Reform party presidential candidacy in 2000. Actually, it was more complicated than that. After having recruited Pat Buchanan to seek the nod (“You have to beat somebody,” Stone says), he pushed Trump into the race. Trump relentlessly attacked Buchanan as having “a love affair with Adolf Hitler,” but ended up folding. A weakened Buchanan went on to help the Reform party implode, and Republicans suffered no real third-party threat, as they had in 1992, thus helping Stone accomplish his objective. If, in fact, that was his objective. These things are often hard to keep track of with Roger Stone.
The Dorchester Conference is one of the longest traditions in Oregon politics: a gathering of the state's leading conservatives, founded by former U.S. Sen. Bob Packwood (R-Ore.)
Joining Stone at the conference, which takes place March 2-3, are news contributors from Fox News and CNN.
Comments