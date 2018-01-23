Voters tonight rejected a Republican effort to undo parts of a Medicaid funding package that lawmakers passed during the 2017 session.
In the convoluted logic of this January ballot, that means more voters said "yes" to Measure 101 than said "no."
With 669,000 votes counted in early returns, the "yes" votes lead by a nearly 2-to-1 margin, with much of liberal stronghold of Multnomah County still to weigh in.
The measure achieved an elusive goal in Oregon politics: It united an unlikely coalition of hospitals, public employee unions, who have long been at war over compensation and working conditions.
Those forces helped the "yes" campaign raise more than $3.5 million, while the "no" campaign, led by Reps. Julie Parrish (R-West Linn) and Cedric Hayden (R-Roseburg) raised about $100,000. (A third chief sponsor, GOP lawmaker, state Rep. Sal Esiqivel (R-Medford) was less active in the campaign.)
Serena Cruz, the executive director of the Virginia Garcia Memorial Clinic in Hillsboro, which serves Medicaid patients, celebrated the victory.
"Oregon voters have protected the coverage of the children, seniors, people with disabilities and working families we serve in our clinics and in every clinic in the state," Cruz said in a statement.
Republicans were split on the measure. Some like Senate Minority Leader Jackie Winters (R-Salem) supported it, while many didn't say much. House Minority Leader Mike McLane warned against excessive celebration of tonight's result.
“We must now shift our focus to improving efficiencies within the Oregon Health Authority and in the administration of the Oregon Health Plan,” McLane said in a statement. “I hope legislators on both sides of the aisle will make it a priority to safeguard and protect the investment in our state government that Oregon taxpayers have affirmed tonight.”
Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, drew a contrast to the recent federal government shut-down in her statement on tonight's decisive victory for progressives.
"While Washington DC falls apart, Oregonians are coming together," Brown said. "This vote sends a clear message that they are sick and tired of partisan efforts to reduce health care access. You should be able to see the doctor when you're sick and have health care you can afford."
