The Portland City Council is mulling a proposal called the Central City 2035 plan. It would allow developers to build higher into the sky near some of the Willamette River's bridges. Here's how maximum heights could change on properties close to the river.

Next to the Fremont Bridge

Maximum height now: 100 feet

Maximum height if plan is approved: 250 feet

Next to the Morrison Bridge

Maximum height now: 75 feet

Maximum height if plan is approved: 250 feet

Hawthorne Bridge

Maximum height now: 75 feet (North the bridge, 325 feet South of the bridge.)

Maximum height if plan is approved: 325 feet (Both sides of the bridge.)