The Portland City Council is mulling a proposal called the Central City 2035 plan. It would allow developers to build higher into the sky near some of the Willamette River's bridges. Here's how maximum heights could change on properties close to the river.
Next to the Fremont Bridge
Maximum height now: 100 feet
Maximum height if plan is approved: 250 feet
Next to the Morrison Bridge
Maximum height now: 75 feet
Maximum height if plan is approved: 250 feet
Hawthorne Bridge
Maximum height now: 75 feet (North the bridge, 325 feet South of the bridge.)
Maximum height if plan is approved: 325 feet (Both sides of the bridge.)
Comments