“Currently, one out of every four job openings in Oregon’s tech industry is filled from out of state,” Brown said. “[And] one out of every five jobs for advanced manufacturing are filled from out of state.”

The governor’s solution: she says she’ll push for a $300 million investment in career-and-technical education in the 2017-19 state budget and for apprenticeship and rural job creation strategies in a new policy package she called “Future Ready Oregon.”

It’s probably no accident that Brown focused today on policies that will find bi-partisan support. The governor is seeking re-election at a time when the economy is humming and, compared with the fractious atmosphere in Washington, D.C., conditions in Oregon are relatively rosy.

As she looks forward to a re-election contest later this year, probably against state Rep. Knute Buehler (R-Bend), there’s little reason for Brown to take many risks or push partisan policies.