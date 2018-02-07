She remembers feeling trapped. "Charles just looked at me and I knew," she says.

Then, Dickson turned off the lights. "I said, 'Don't do this, please don't do this,'" recalls Naito-Campbell. She says McGee grabbed for her, reaching under her dress and pulling down her panties. She fell onto a hardwood floor and a child's high chair tipped over, spilling a drink (McGee and his wife had a young child then). McGee pinned her to the floor.