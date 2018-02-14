"Former Gov. Kitzhaber regrets not seeking an opinion from the OGEC regarding Ms. Hayes work for non-profits, and he has already accepted responsibility for the potential conflicts of interest he faced arising from Ms. Hayes' professional activities," Hoffman wrote. "Furthermore, he regrets that he did not personally remain informed about Ms. Hayes' professional activities and the claims she was making to her non-profit employers and funders, and that he did not prioritize these issues which were ultimately his responsibility."