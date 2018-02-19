Former first Lady Cylvia Hayes will take the stage at TEDx event in her adopted hometown next month, she announced on her LinkedIn page.
Here's how she describes her talk.
Well, I am excited and definitely a little nervous to announce that I will be a speaker at the TEDxBend event March 31st! I will be speaking about how, in our darkest moments we learn the most about who we really are and how we’re meant to serve. I always sort of believed I’d do a TED talk but I NEVER believed it would be about some big lessons learned in my experience as First Lady of Oregon (and world class clickbait). Yikes! I am both delighted and extra nervous to be doing this in front of my hometown crowd.
Preparing for the event, which was first reported by the Eugene Register-Guard, may provide a respite from Hayes' ongoing issues with the Oregon Government Ethics Commission.
The OGEC last month voted to make preliminary findings that Hayes committed 22 violations of state ethics laws and expressed a desire to impose fines of up to $5,000 per violation.
Tickets and more about the March 31 event are available here.
Comments