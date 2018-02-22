Sen. Betsy Johnson (D-Scappoose) was the sole Damocrat voting against the bill, which was written to allow police to take guns away from intimate partners subject to a stalking order or who have been convicted of domestic violence. Existing law gives police the authority to confiscate guns from abusers or stalkers who are married to their victims, but failed to address some abusers who are not married to their victims, hence the name "boyfriend loophole."