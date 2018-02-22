Portland is the fourth-most popular destination for Silicon Valley exiles, the Mercury News reported recently.
That's likely because the median home price in the San Francisco Bay Area is now somewhere between $1.2 and $1.4 million, according to California real estate data firm CoreLogic—and rents are also well above any price tag that low-earning, recent college grads can afford.
According to data from the California Legislative Analyst's Office (LAO), it's that post-grad demographic that is moving to Oregon most frequently.
LAO's statistics show that Californians ages 18-35, with either some college experience or a Bachelor's degree, making $15,000 to $30,000 a year are the most likely to move to Oregon.
And a lot of those Californians are moving from the Bay Area. A study conducted by the real estate firm Redfin found that the Bay Area is the number one region for outward migration in the county.
Portland is the fourth-most common destination—and the second-most common out of state.
Over the past nine months, 6.3 percent of Bay Area residents searching for real estate listings outside of the state picked Portland as their destination. That's second only to Seattle, where just over 10 percent of itchy-footed, empty-pocketed Bay Area residents searched for new homes. (Around 40 percent opted to move elsewhere within the state of California.)
We've said before, but you're not paranoid about the Californians: They really are moving here in large numbers.
