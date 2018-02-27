Last week, several Portland bike shops announced a boycott of Vista Outdoor, a parent company to some of the nation's largest bike manufacturers, which also makes assault rifles and ammunition, and staunchly supports the National Rifle Association.
The boycott was spurred by a blog written by Bike Portland, which reported on Vista's political affiliations. Clever Cycles, Go By Bike and Recumbent PDX announced that they currently do not sell and will continue not to stock products from any Vista subsidiaries, while Sellwood Cycle released a statement saying it would no longer stock Vista's products.
Gladys Bikes announced it had recently placed a large order with Giro, which Vista owns, before the news broke, and will donate proceeds from sales of its current and pending inventory to Everytown for Gun Safety.
