TriMet has selected a local artist to design a massive permanent memorial at the Hollywood Transit Center to honor the two men killed in a racially-charged MAX stabbing last May.
On May 26, 2017 three men were stabbed 11 times in 11 seconds in an eastbound MAX train by 35-year old Jeremy Christian after they attempted to stop his tirade against two black teenage girls—one of whom was wearing a hijab.
In the days following the attack, the ramp leading to the MAX entrance near where the men were killed was turned into an impromptu memorial. Chalk hearts, flowers and proclamations of peace and love still completely cover the concrete walls.
"Now the efforts to honor the lives lost," TriMet announced, "the strength of those who stood up to hate and the emotional outpouring in the days after the attack are moving forward with the selection of an artist to create a Tribute Wall."
On Jan. 31, local artist Sarah Farahat was selected on out of four finalists to lead a small team, which will include family and community members of the slain men, in designing the memorial.
A planned commemorative plaque will also preserve images of the spontaneous chalk messages that for months adorned the 2,000 feet of wall space.
"[The plaque] will include descriptive words that honor the three men and the two women, along with images of the spontaneous memorial," TriMet notes.
The final design for the mural has yet to be decided, but here's a preview of the concept TriMet is considering:
