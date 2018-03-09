For much of 2016 and early 2017, protesters tried to block the Dakota Access Pipeline where it crossed the Standing Rock Sioux reservation.
That pipeline, which carries crude oil from the Bakken Field in North Dakota south and east to refining centers, ultimately got built after months of protests and hundreds of arrests.
In today's New York Times, Don Gentry, chairman of the Klamath Tribes in southern Oregon warns that a plan to build a new 229-mile natural gas pipeline from Malin, Ore., to Jordan Cove near Coos Bay could create a similar flashpoint in Oregon.
"As far as the Klamath people are concerned, this pipeline is a bad idea even if the price of gas were predicted to skyrocket," Gentry writes. "The Klamath people oppose this project because it puts at risk their watersheds, forests, bays, culture, spiritual places, homes, climate and future."
The Jordan Cove project appeared dead under the Obama administration but President Donald J. Trump is much friendlier to fossil fuel projects.
At the federal level, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which previously rejected the project, is led by presidential appointees. Any pipeline project would also need to secure state and local permits, which are likely to be more difficult to obtain in blue state like Oregon than they were in South Dakota.
