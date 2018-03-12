Residents in Northeast Portland near the auto salvage yard that caught fire earlier this morning are being ordered to immediately leave the area, due to severely decreased air quality.
People living from Northeast 60th to East 76th between Northeast Columbia and Northeast Alberta have been issued an evacuation notice while air quality monitors continue to pick up dangerous levels of fine particulate.
East winds are expected to keep the dark, toxic smoke near the ground level until tomorrow morning.
Multnomah County and the Red Cross are opening up an emergency shelter for evacuees and their pets at 1415 SE 122nd Ave.
According to a public health toxicologist with the Oregon Health Authority, the particles and gases emanating from the smoke are particularly harmful for children, elderly and those with heart and/or lung problems.
Airborne toxic chemicals from the smoke of burning tires include: sulfur dioxide, asbestos, acid gases, benzene, styrene, metals and more.
OHA warns that children, who breath in more air per minute than adults while also taking in more air in relation to their body size, are acutely sensitive to poor air quality.
Elderly residents in the evacuation area who are experiencing adverse symptoms—coughing, wheezing, lightheadedness and/or unusual tiredness—are also advised to call their healthcare provider right away.
Comments