The impressively dreamy, Miyazaki-inspired Travel Oregon video released yesterday is the product of a staggering $5 million cartoon campaign aimed at boosting tourism to the state.
It's still unclear how much of that $5 million ad campaign budget went to the production of the animation alone, but side-by-side stills of the Oregon viewpoints featured in the clip exhibit the painstaking amount of detail that went into it.
Aside from production costs, a Travel Oregon spokesperson says, the $5 million budget is helping push the 90-second anime clip—which was produced by Portland advertising agency Wieden and Kennedy—as an ad in Portland, San Francisco, Seattle and Phoenix.
The money will also pay for extending the campaign throughout the year online in the form of new GIFs, short animations and stills of Oregon's different tourism regions, and fund a mural project slated to begin this summer around the state.
Travel Oregon's funding for large campaigns like this come from a statewide 1.8 percent transient lodging tax, which was approved in March, 2016 in an effort to increase resources for the Oregon Tourism Commission.
