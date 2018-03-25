Yesterday, Portland's March For Our Lives drew a massive crowd of tens of thousands of protesters advocating for gun control and an end to school shootings.
The speeches from student organizers were powerful (Portugal. The Man even performed a free set), but so were the thousands hand-written messages displayed by protesters.
"Why do guns get more rights than my vagina?" read one. "Bruh, like I just don't wanna die…is that TOO MUCH to ask?" said another.
Oregon students, like many around the nation, are angry—and as their demands to lawmakers prove, witty.
Check out this gallery to see more of the best signs from the Portland event.
