One of the three children missing after a Washington family's SUV careened off a cliff on the California coast Monday is Devonte Hart, a teenager known for a viral photo taken at a 2014 Portland protest.
The image of Hart tearfully hugging a Portland police officer, during a "Black Lives Matter" protest in November 2014, appeared in news coverage across the country during nationwide demonstrations after a jury declined to indict the Missouri police officer who shot and killed Michael Brown.
Five family members died in the crash and were found in or near the car, which fell 100 feet and landed on a rock at the cliff's base.
The Mendocino County Sheriff's Office has released a detailed account of the crash investigation, which includes the remark that the Hart family may have left Portland shortly after the photo to avoid media attention.
"The three children who are still missing," the sheriff's office says, "are Devonte Hart 15 years of age, Hannah Hart 16 years of age, and Sierra Hart 12 years of age. At this time it is unknown if the missing children accompanied their parents on the trip to Mendocino County or if they might be staying with friends."
