Damian Lillard's week has oscillated between joyous and heartbreaking at a whip-crack pace.
Yesterday morning, the Blazer point guard announced the birth of his son, Damian Lillard, Jr., on Instagram.
Then, around 9 pm Thursday, KATU news reported, police were called to Clackamas Town Center after Lillard's half brother, Jahrell, was shot multiple times outside of Macy's.
The 20-year-old was allegedly hit while walking to his car, but was able to run into the Macy's store where first responders found him "lying on the ground near a bed display," and performed first aid.
The Clackamas County Sheriff's Homicide and Violent Crimes Unit believes Jahrell may have been targeted, but deputies are still investigating the case.
Witnesses reportedly spotted two men fleeing the shopping center after firing somewhere between five to 10 shots. According the Sergeant Brian Jensen, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, a number of cars were also shot up.
Officers looking for the shooting suspects also told KATU they don't believe there to be any threat to the public at the moment.
Jahrell is currently in the hospital, and the severity of his injury is still unknown.
