Why is it interesting? In 2015, Bean was indicted in Lane County on charges of sexually abusing a 15-year-old boy. Bean offered the alleged victim a $225,000 settlement prior to trial, and when the young man refused to testify, the case was dismissed. Given that Wall is running for a law enforcement position, it's odd that he would accept Bean's money. "The optics of the contribution are not very good," says Tung Yin, professor of criminal law at Lewis & Clark Law School. "You might just say thanks but no thanks."What does Wall say? "The campaign received a contribution from Terrence Bean," says Sami Alloy, Wall's campaign manager, "as did the state's chief legal officer, Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, three times in the last nine months, among others." Records show over that time, Rosenblum has accepted $1,050 from Bean. (Rosenblum is married to Richard Meeker, co-owner of WW's parent company.) Rosenblum's campaign declined to comment. City Commissioner Nick Fish has accepted $750 from Bean over the same period. Fish defended taking Bean's money. "Terry Bean has been a national leader in the struggle for LGBTQ rights," Fish said. "He is supporting me because of my leadership on marriage equality and transgender rights."