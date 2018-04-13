“Using the findings from the FTC study on the debt buying industry, Oregon residents owe an estimated $54,127,735 over a three-year period due to default judgments and other easy wins in favor of the six debt buyers studied in this report based on insufficient documentation,” the report says.

In many cases, the people most hurt by debt buyers are already struggling financially. Getting their wages garnished or having liens placed against their property after losing a court case compound the difficulties low-income Oregonians face.