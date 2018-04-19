As news of efforts to bring a Major League Baseball franchise to Portland emerges, backers of the project earlier this week announced their interest in acquiring the site of a former ESCO Corp. steel plant in Northwest Portland.
That possibility grew more complicated overnight as Weir Group, a Scottish manufacturer, announced a $1.29 billion purchase of ESCO, a privately held company founded in Portland in 1913.
ESCO makes mining and other heavy industrial equipment at 70 locations in 20 countries, according to the company's website. It closed a massive Northwest Portland foundry in 2016, creating a potential 15-acre development site between Northwest Vaughan Street and the Willamette River.
Bloomberg News first reported the proposed acquisition.
Craig Cheek, a retired Nike executive leading the Portland Diamond Project, the effort to bring MLB to Portland, tells WW his group will continue to purchase a purchase offer it previously presented to ESCO.
"The offer made to ESCO for the property has not changed with the sale," says Cheek says.
