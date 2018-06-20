I'll give you an example. I didn't have an agent at the time [I started writing To the Bridge]. I was talking to an agent, and she said, 'Well, look, I think there is an interesting story here, but at the end of the day it's going to come down to one or two things: She was evil or she was crazy.' I thought: That's it. Those are the two categories we get to put mothers who kill in. I thought, why?