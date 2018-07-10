"By pardoning the Hammonds, President Trump is telling anti-public land zealots there are no consequences for undermining every American's birthright to our shared public lands and national parks," Saeger said. "What's just as bad is that it shows Department of Interior employees who face serious threats from anti-government extremists like the Hammonds that the administration does not have their backs. This pardon is a direct threat to America's public lands and our shared national treasures."