"I believe strongly that at the local level, we have to do the right thing and make sound policy decisions in spite of what is happening at the federal level," she says. "The current administration's anti-immigrant and anti-refugee rhetoric and actions is reprehensible. This administration has undermined DACA, ramped up ICE activity and separated children from their parents at the border. The threat of deportation can be tremendously destabilizing—for families and for our community—with traumatic, intergenerational impacts."