We challenge WW's assertion that decongestion pricing, a thoughtful and proven alternative, is an inherently regressive policy mechanism. Decongestion pricing could direct as much as $300 million annually to fund transit investments. This could seed a transformative investment toward a regional system that provides alternatives to gridlock, air pollution and carbon emissions. If the Oregon Department of Transportation designs the policy with deliberate collaboration and engagement with frontline communities, decongestion pricing offers commuters a choice between paying for a traffic-free drive or enjoying a reliable, frequently arriving bus or train to a job center. By widening freeways instead of pricing them, suburban commuters will instead continue to have access to neither option.