Tom Westover, an engineer with Portland geotechnical engineering firm Landslide Technology, says many of the older roads in the West Hills were built using a "cut and cast" design, in which workers sliced into the hill above the road to create a flat surface, then used the material they cut out of the hill to fill the downside below the road. That material wasn't usually the best thing to prevent erosion. Now, engineers match fill to the specific requirements of each site.