Ron Wyden: Well, to me, the Senate came to its senses on judges today. The White House has been using a process that is so flawed. And you add to that this nominee who flagrantly misrepresented his views on issues that are priorities for Oregonians, like tolerance, respect for diversity. Ryan Bounds talked all about his high school years. But then he conveniently left out these college writings where he essentially compared tolerance and diversity to Nazi practices. And I finally said—which I don't do very often—my late great Uncle Max was one of the last to be gassed in Auschwitz, and the idea that comparing tolerance to the Nazis is just so offensive that this is somebody who was not fit to be on an important court. A judge ought to be held to a higher standard. We don't reward people who mislead.