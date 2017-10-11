Things are getting scary for FrightTown, the city’s largest Halloween haunted house, located underneath Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Last week, FrightTown owner David Helfrey reached a settlement with the Oregon Department of Justice in which Helfrey agreed to shut down a nonprofit he’d been improperly using to recruit workers for FrightTown, a for-profit operation. Helfrey also agreed to stop claiming proceeds from FrightTown would go to nonprofits such as Central City Concern and PHAME.

Helfrey will pay the DOJ $10,000 and agreed to pay $25,000 for any future violations of the agreement.

“Things are obviously in a state of flux for us right now,” Helfrey says, “but we’re still working to make sure that as many people as possible have a great Halloween.”