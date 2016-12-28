It's a yes or no question.

I voted no. But now you have to listen to why I voted no. Measure 97 was a very blunt instrument. It was not well thought out. I said early on—and I think it was borne out—that people would pretty quickly figure out that a gross receipts tax can get passed down to the people who can least afford to pay it, with no protections in place for them. It's not that we didn't need the revenues. God knows we need the revenues for public education.