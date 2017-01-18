Half a dozen 1-liter water bottles with sports tops.

"I usually keep one for myself and Greg and the other organizers. We share amongst ourselves. The other five, I usually just end up handing out at the protest to make sure people are drinking water. We get the sports-topped ones—so that not only can they be used for drinking water, but if there's pepper spray, you can use them to squirt water into people's eyes and wash the spray out, so they can see again."