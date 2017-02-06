Two landlords filed suit Monday over City Hall's new requirement that Portland landlords pay tenants' moving costs in cases where they evict for no cause or raise the rent by 10 percent within a single 12-month period.
Later this week, the landlords will also be seeking an injunction to halt the law from going into effect, says attorney John DiLorenzo, who brought the suit on behalf of two city landlords, Phillip E. Owen and Michael Feves.
"We believe the City Council has exceeded the City's home rule authority in enacting this ordinance," says DiLorenzo in statement. "We also believe Council members have not contemplated many negative consequences of this ordinance that will now, unfortunately, affect the community."
Commissioner Chloe Eudaly and Mayor Ted Wheeler, both of whom are new to council and ran on platforms of protecting Portland tenants, sponsored the city legislation.
It was approved unanimously on Thursday and enacted through an emergency ordinance, meaning it took effect immediately.
The rule includes exemptions for landlords who own only a single rental property, those who are returning to their own home after three years of absence or less, and week-to-week rentals.
