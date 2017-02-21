Portland's Resistance, a group formed to protest President Donald Trump, is now seeking a permit to march to Mayor Ted Wheeler's house, after arrests Monday that the ACLU of Oregon described as "violence against peaceful protesters" and "shameful."
Portland's Resistance, which has not previously filed for permits with the city, is requesting official city approval to march to the mayor's house on Wednesday evening, according to a copy of the permit application, provided by organizer Gregory McKelvey.
McKelvey says he initially believed that the forceful police crackdown on the group's Jan. 20 protest weren't the mayor's fault, but the repetition a month later has changed McKelvey's views.
Now he wants to call the mayor out.
"He's perpetuating this idea we only get hurt or sprayed or physically beat because we don't have a permit," says McKelvey.
"It's entirely hypocritical because he protested at the airport"—referring to the day last month when Wheeler joined McKelvey for an unpermitted protest at PDX to protest Trump's Muslim and refugee ban.
McKelvey has asked the city to waive the permitting fees and has said on the application that the group does not want a police presence for a group.
"We probably won't get a permit to protest," he says. "It isn't [whether] we do or do not have a protest that causes the violence at the hands of the police."
Here's the email McKelvey sent to the city with his application for the March:
“We (Portland’s Resistance) are requesting a permit to protest at Ted Wheeler’s house. We are repeatedly told that the reason we are subjected to violence at peaceful protests is because we did not ask those who we are protesting for permission. So here it is: we are asking.
“We have no money for this so we ask that the extortion fee for our First Amendment rights be waived. We also ask that because this protest is in response to actions that occurred today that this be handled in a timely manner as The First Amendment requires.
“Under Predator Trump, we need to be expanding First Amendment Rights not restricting them. As always, we will hold a peaceful event. We ask that the police not treat us as if we are rioters. We ask that riot police not be deployed. It is the police who bring violence to peaceful protests, not us. If we cannot use our rights to protest those in power, especially when they are ordering violence against us, then what good are they?”
