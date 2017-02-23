The Portland Water Bureau is proposing to build a water treatment plant to make Portland's water less corrosive to lead and copper pipes and fixtures.
The project would cost an estimated $15 to $20 million and would be finished by 2023. The proposal will be brought to City Council next week, and follows findings that show the city water system has exceeded the federal action level last fall.
As the Oregonian reported last fall, the state demanded the city come up with a way to further reduce lead levels in the water. The Water Bureau has already adjusted the chemistry of the water; the project would further that effort.
Among the possibilities for what would be added to the water as part of treatment: CO2, like what's used in carbonated beverages, or sodium carbonate.
The Water Bureau's announcement notes that the bureau's current treatment has reduced the lead levels by up to 70 percent since 1997.
After a lead scandal rocked the Portland Public Schools and led to the resignation of Superintendent Carol Smith last summer, the district is embarking on separate plans to switch out fixtures and pipes. Changes to the city's water will not affect those plans, school officials said.
Comments