"The VTOS program has not been used in Portland since a regulatory agreement was reached with the city," Isaacs says in a text. "I refer you to this OregonLive story from last year which makes it clear that inspectors who use the Uber app to spot check driver compliance are able to do so. We have built a positive working relationship with PBOT and our local team works hard everyday to maintain a strong record of compliance for the 6,000 active Uber drivers and 325,000 active Uber riders in the Portland metro area."