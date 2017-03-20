Last week, when WW wrote about a Multnomah County project to build granny flats to house homeless families, one of the questions was whether home owners would want to host them in their backyards.
The answer is yes.
So far, 580 people have signed up for the project that might build as many as 300 small homes in people's backyards. That a huge spike from last Wednesday, when 41 people had signed up.
In no small part, that may be because of a major incentive in the project: The county will cover the cost of the 200 square-foot unit, cost up to $75,000 a piece, in return for the homeowner agreeing to collect no rent for five years.
Multnnomah County is still in the exploratory phase of the project, called A Place for You. County officials are trying out the idea by working to build four granny flats by June 30. It's not clear yet whether the county will expand the project.
