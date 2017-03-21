Justus has floated a development idea to the city before. In 2015, he offered to build 1,000 units for former Mayor Charlie Hales at $85,000 per unit if the city could come up with a $20 million down payment. Hales went so far as to mention the idea in a State of the City address two years ago, but that idea, as with many others under Hales, fizzled without follow-through.