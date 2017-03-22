I'd also like to say that since the beginning of this, on the day of Feb. 9, we have been misinformed or given false information. I found out that Quanice was killed nine—four—hours after he had already died, and I found out through Facebook. Nobody at the D.A.'s office or the Portland Police Bureau felt the need to contact me or my family to let us know that our loved one had passed away. Any information that we received after that we learned from the media. I've asked numerous times that the Portland Police contact us directly before releasing any kind of information.