The City Budget Office estimates it would take an additional $14.9 million a year to adequately maintain our current system, plus $3 to $5 million a year to maintain planned new parks. So the parks, like the streets, will gradually deteriorate. Right now, the roof of Peninsula Park Community Center is leaking, and we can't afford to fix it. Ditto for the roof at the Lan Su Chinese Garden. And the terra cotta tiles of the roof apron at the Multnomah Arts Center are breaking—and might at some point start falling on people's heads. The recent parks bond, which raised $68 million, addressed only a fraction of the problem.