According to his mother's Facebook post, Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, who graduated from Reed College in 2016, died in yesterday's attack on a MAX train.
The alleged murderer and a known white supremacist, Jeremy Joseph Christian, began harassing two young woman with anti-Muslim slurs when bystanders intervened, according to witness accounts.
"My dear baby boy passed on yesterday while protecting two young Muslim girls from a racist man on the train in Portland," wrote Asha Deliverance, of Ashland, Oregon.
"He was a hero and will remain a hero on the other side of the veil. Shining bright star I love you forever."
Namkai Meche graduated last year from Reed with a degree in economics.
"He was thoughtful, humble, smart, inquisitive, and compassionate," says Professor Kambiz GhaneaBassiri in a letter to the Reed Community from president John R. Kroger. "He was a wonderful human being. As good as they come. And now he is a hero to me."
Noelwah R. Netusil, Professor of Economics, and Taliesin's thesis advisor, describes the man as "a very caring person, smart, hardworking, and with such a bright future," according to the same letter.
Police have yet to names the victims of yesterday's MAX train attack. Joseph Christian, of North Portland, is being charged with aggravated murder, among other felonies.
More than 19,000 people have reacted to Deliverance's post on Facebook.
Full letter from Reed College President:
To: Faculty, Staff, and Students
From: John R. Kroger, President
With profound sadness I share the tragic news that Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche, a Reed College class of 2016 graduate, was one of the two people fatally stabbed while protecting the safety of others on the Portland, Oregon MAX train on Friday, May 26, 2017.
According to police reports, Taliesin was fatally attacked while trying to intervene during an incident characterized by witnesses as an anti-Muslim and racist tirade. The incident and loss are shocking and horrific.
Taliesin majored in Economics at Reed. We have heard from many community members this morning who are sharing their grief and memories of this beloved young man. Professor Kambiz GhaneaBassiri described Taliesin as an extraordinary person. “I still remember where he sat in conference and the types of probing, intelligent questions I could anticipate him asking. He was thoughtful, humble, smart, inquisitive, and compassionate. He was a wonderful human being. As good as they come. And now he is a hero to me.”
Noelwah R. Netusil, Professor of Economics, was Taliesin’s thesis advisor, and describes Taliesin as “a very caring person, smart, hardworking, and with such a bright future.”
As we mourn together and seek ways to honor Taliesin’s life, we will provide information about any memorials as it becomes available. Our deepest sympathies go out to Taliesin’s family and friends, the other brave victims, and their friends and family.
