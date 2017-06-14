Here’s a breakdown of the numbers that threaten a tradition.

2 million

Dollars collected in annual entrance fees for the Portland Marathon, according to the latest available tax return (2014) filed by the nonprofit Portland Marathon Inc.

2

Number of years the nonprofit Portland Marathon Inc. has been delinquent on its tax filings, according to the Oregon Department of Justice.

80

Number of officers from the Portland Police Bureau that would be required to staff the planned route, which is the same as last year’s (see map).

33

Maximum number of officers the Police Bureau will provide to outside events in 2017 in order to limit overtime costs.

8

Number of months ago the bureau asked marathon organizers to come up with a new route.