For 45 years, the Portland Marathon has held a race through the city’s streets.
But that run could soon be over.
The Portland Bureau of Transportation denied organizers a permit June 9 after they declined for months to change the course. Starting in October, city officials warned race organizers they needed to discuss setting a new route—one that would require less police staffing.
Portland Marathon director Les Smith says he’ll appeal the decision. “We’re an an iconic event that’s been on the same course for 25 years,” he tells WW.
But several signs point to disarray at the nonprofit that coordinates one of the city’s largest recreational events.
Here’s a breakdown of the numbers that threaten a tradition.

2 million
Dollars collected in annual entrance fees for the Portland Marathon, according to the latest available tax return (2014) filed by the nonprofit Portland Marathon Inc.

2
Number of years the nonprofit Portland Marathon Inc. has been delinquent on its tax filings, according to the Oregon Department of Justice.

80
Number of officers from the Portland Police Bureau that would be required to staff the planned route, which is the same as last year’s (see map).

33
Maximum number of officers the Police Bureau will provide to outside events in 2017 in order to limit overtime costs.

8
Number of months ago the bureau asked marathon organizers to come up with a new route.