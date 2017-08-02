On a day where Portland's temperature could hit a scorching 106 degrees, riders can now enjoy the air conditioning of MAX trains and TriMet buses for free.
TriMet announced that it will not be inspecting fares on MAX trains today, but also reminded riders that there will be delays if temperatures rise to their expected temperatures.
The waiving of fares comes after a fiasco for TriMet on Tuesday, when all fare machines broke down and so did the electronic notice that was supposed to tell riders that the machines broke down. Today isn't off to a much better start: The Oregonian reported that computer network outages have prevented the transit agency from telling all its bus drivers about the fare waivers.
Expect your free ride to be a slow ride.
In a press release, TriMet stated that when temperatures rise above 90 degrees (it's already 85 before noon) MAX trains with speed limits above 35 mph are reduced by 10 mph. At 95 degrees, WES commuter trains can only go 30 mph.
If the temperature does climb to 100 degrees, MAX trains will be able to go no faster than 35 mph.
And if the temperature does rise to 105 degrees, all WES service will be suspended and shuttle buses will provide service to WES stations.
Remember to thank your bus driver.
