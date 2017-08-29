But Peterson's Morrison Street location (he owns three other stores elsewhere in the city) could soon be just a memory. The city's urban renewal agency, Prosper Portland, and the Portland Bureau of Transportation are preparing to renovate the city-owned Yamhill SmartPark garage, which houses Peterson's on the ground floor. Peterson's loyalists think the city wants the store gone. If that happens, they say a gritty slice of the city's identity will be lost.