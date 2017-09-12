Hours after City Commissioner Dan Saltzman announced his plans to retire, County Commissioner Loretta Smith announced she's planning to run for his seat.
Smith, who faces term limits for her county seat, can't officially enter the race until January without losing her spot on the county commission.
"The opportunity to continue to fight for the most vulnerable on the Portland City Council would be an honor and a privilege," Smith says in a carefully worded statement.
That will mean two black women will be facing off to replace Saltzman.
Jo Ann Hardesty, a former legislator who runs the NAACP of Portland, is already in the race.
Here is Smith's announcement.
Loretta Smith Announces Intention to Run for Portland City Council Portland, OR – Multnomah County Commissioner Loretta Smith released the following statement today announcing her intention to run for Portland City Council Position #3. “I want to thank Commissioner Dan Saltzman for his 25 years of dedication to the place we all call home. I wish him well on his new path. Today I am announcing my intention to run for Portland City Council Position #3. I have been in public service my entire professional life, first serving with Senator Ron Wyden for twenty-one years, and then as a Multnomah County Commissioner for the past seven years where we have created hundreds of jobs for young people, educated seniors about scams and dangers of opioid abuse and have been a voice for so many Oregonians who have been left behind. The opportunity to continue to fight for the most vulnerable on the Portland City Council would be an honor and a privilege. Our next leaders need build a shared vision for Portland’s future that ensures it remains affordable for working people, stand up for progressive values, and provide every community a meaningful voice in City Hall. In the coming days and weeks, I look forward to talking with voters throughout the City of Portland. Join us at https://www.facebook.com/LorettaSmithOR.
