Stuart Emmons, who ran unsuccessfully for Portland City Council last year, says he's still weighing a run for the open seat created by City Commissioner Dan Saltzman's decision to retire.
But Emmons is already fundraising. Last week, he reported the largest single campaign contribution in City Council races so far this year.
A donor to his last campaign, Jean McGuire Coleman, gave him $10,000 on Sept. 20. (He wouldn't need to report that till next month, but has done so early.)
He reports one other donation of $250 from last week.
"I'm seriously considering it," he says. (The Portland Tribune first reported today that he's weighing a run.)
Emmons, an architect, narrowly lost in the primary election to now City Commissioner Chloe Eudaly, who went on to defeat then-incumbent Steve Novick.
"I want to bring innovation to City Hall," he says. "I'm about housing—homeless housing, affordable housing, market housing."
Housing was a key issue in Eudaly's victory, as well as in Mayor Ted Wheeler's campaign last year, but Emmons says he's still looking for results.
"I don't see the urgency," he says.
No other council candidates have posted a single check as large, but others still have an advantage in fundraising.
County Commissioner Loretta Smith reports raising $30,294 in cash. Jo Ann Hardesty, head of the NAACP of Portland, reports $27,043.25 raised.
Metro Councilor Sam Chase, who also says he's weighing a run, hasn't reported any fundraising this year. Felicia Williams, the Downtown Neighborhood Association president, has not posted any records related to a campaign finance committee.
Comments