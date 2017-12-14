Former Oregon Public Broadcasting newscaster Spencer Raymond ended his run for City Council as awkwardly as he began it.
Raymond, who was running against three women of color and was attacked for doing so, has pulled away from the controversy, citing identity politics.
"Unfortunately, this election has been overshadowed by the issue of identity," says Raymond in a statement emailed by his campaign.
Raymond's run was notable for his slim resume and his choice to run against the women who have at least some experience in public service. No woman of color has ever served on City Council, and advocates have argued it's time.
Also notable for a journalist running for office: Raymond, who also co-owns a westside bar, never sought to speak to the press, and yet he nonetheless cited a lack of an ability to convey his ideas to the larger city as a reason not to run.
"I am disappointed that I was not able to communicate my ideas for this city in the current media and political environment," he says in the statement.
"I want to make it clear that I did not enter this election to run against specific individuals or groups. I entered in an earnest attempt to make Portland a better place for everyone. I am a small business owner, an outdoor enthusiast, an engaged citizen, and a Portlander who wants to make a difference."
Rest of the statement below:
"Having consulted my family, friends, as well as advisers across the city, I believe this is not the right time for me to run for office. I can't thank my supporters enough for their efforts and hard work.
"I intend to engage with various civic groups in the coming months and years and hope to become actively involved in shaping the city's future. I want Portland to prosper and reach its full potential as a city that welcomes all and leaves no one behind."
