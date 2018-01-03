Portland architect Stuart Emmons has reported raising $79,525 in campaign donations as he mulls a second attempt at running for the Portland City Council.
Emmons hasn't declared which race he's running in—the seat being vacated by Commissioner Dan Saltzman or the one currently held by Commissioner Nick Fish. Yet he's already raised more money than anyone running in either contest.
One campaign finance watchdog says Emmons' coyness may be illegal. He could be breaking state law by raising funds without registering a new campaign finance committee with state officials or amending his existing one—the same violation that last month drew a $250 fine for Multnomah County Commissioner Loretta Smith.
"He's definitely got the same problem," says Seth Woolley, secretary of the Pacific Green Party of Oregon, who filed the complaint against Smith.
Emmons says he hasn't decided whether to run for office or what seat he would seek. "We are confident that we are following the spirit and letter of Oregon election laws," he says.
