"I am sorry, Commissioner Smith, for calling you a 'bitch.' And I'm sorry for blaming you—the victim—for my bad behavior."
—Multnomah County Chairwoman Deborah Kafoury, apologizing to County Commissioner Loretta Smith during a Jan. 11 board of commissioners meeting.
Kafoury has been under fire since saying the word "bitch" to Smith at a Dec. 21 meeting.
Kafoury's first attempt to apologize last week was rebuffed: Smith said she would accept the apology only if Kafoury repeated the word she had used.
