Environmental and social-justice advocates have formally filed for a November ballot measure that would create a Portland tax on businesses to fund renewable energy projects.
The proposal, first reported by WW last May, would create a 1 percent city tax on the local gross receipts of retailers with national sales over $1 billion, if those businesses do at least $500,000 in annual sales in the city of Portland.
It resembles the statewide Measure 97, which voters rejected in 2016.
But this time, environmentalists have exempted food, medicine and health care services from the tax. It would fund energy upgrades for buildings, renewable energy infrastructure like solar panels and job training to work in related industries—all focused on "low-income communities and people of color."
At least 34,156 signatures from registered voters will be due July 6.
