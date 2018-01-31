Though dogged by accusations she violated elections law, Multnomah County Commissioner Loretta Smith has been expected to have the inside edge in the race for Portland City Council.
Of the five candidates vying to replace retiring City Commissioner Dan Saltzman, Smith holds the highest profile public office. And now she has lined up key endorsements and has outpaced her rivals in fundraising during the past month.
Smith lined up the endorsement of the Northwest Oregon Labor Council, the AFL-CIO's local council, as well as multiple trade unions.
Smith so far reported raising $73,927 in January, more than she did all of last year. That brings her total raised to $143,772 since Jan. 1, 2017.
Also in the running for Saltzman's seat: Jo Ann Hardesty, head of the NAACP of Portland, who has reported $94,582 in total contributions, and the architect Stuart Emmons, who has reported $81,800 in all. (Emmons now has listed his campaign finance committee as running for the Saltzman seat, but has not officially filed to be on the ballot.)
Andrea Valderrama, a mayoral staffer and David Douglas School Board member, and Felicia Williams, a neighborhood association president, are also in the race, though have reported raising far less than the other three candidates.
Comments