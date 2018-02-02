Related: Portland's Celebrated Wooden Tower Comes With Another Big Price Tag for Low-Income Housing

"As the letter states, we are not opposed to CLT as a technology, but right now it is Oregon's version of 'clean-coal,'" Oregon Wild's Pedery tells WW.

"It is often said that what coal mining is to West Virginia, clear-cut logging is to Oregon, and I think that is on full display with this issue. Unless more is done to ensure the wood actually comes from sustainable sources, and that the mills producing it minimize toxic emissions, CLT will actually make environmental problems worse, not better."